A tale of two pandemics: A nonfiction comic about historical racial health disparities
November 16, 2020
About this piece:
In a “A Tale of Two Pandemics: Historical Insights on Persistent Racial Disparities,” Josh Neufeld uses the form of comics journalism to highlight a recent research article published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The comic draws on the research article itself, along with additional sources — including interviews with co-authors Lakshmi Krishnan, S. Michelle Ogunwole and Lisa A. Cooper. The three medical doctors are the main characters of the comic, which explains racial health disparities and the spread of misinformation during the coronavirus pandemic and the 1918 influenza pandemic. The doctors’ speech-bubble quotes come directly from their interviews with Neufeld.
In cases where Neufeld quotes directly from their research article, he depicts the authors speaking in unison — akin to a Greek chorus. “I let their voices guide the narrative,” Neufeld says. “I’m so grateful that they spoke to me about their article!”
The social media posts featured in the comic are quoted verbatim from actual posts, and many of the drawings are based on news photos — such as Associated Press photographer Bebeto Matthews’ images of people waiting in line for face masks and food in New York last April. For more on Josh Neufeld’s comics journalism process, please see our companion Q&A.
This piece is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 International License, which means you’re welcome to republish it, provided you credit and link back to the original source. For educators, editors and anyone else who would like to republish it in print, we are providing access to a high-resolution PDF here: Download a high-resolution PDF.
