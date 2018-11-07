Heroin overdoses surged following Oxycontin reformulation

Last updated: November 7, 2018

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Alpert, Abby; Powell, David; Liccardo Pacula, Rosalie. "Supply-Side Drug Policy in the Presence of Substitutes: Evidence from the Introduction of Abuse-Deterrent Opioids," American Economic Journal: Economic Policy, November 2018, Vol. 10, No. 4. DOI: 10.1257/pol.20170082.