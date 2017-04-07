A controversial insecticide and its effect on brain development: Research and resources
Environmental groups have been trying since 2007 to force the federal government to ban the common insecticide chlorpyrifos, which extensive research has shown can harm the developing brains of children and fetuses. In the last few years of the Obama administration, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had moved toward prohibiting the chemical. But in March 2017, the EPA’s new director tabled discussions of any ban, shocking environmental and patient advocacy groups, but relieving farmers who depend on chlorpyrifos to protect their crops. The National Resources Defense Council, among others, have petitioned a federal court to force a ban.
Much of the EPA’s own research outlines chlorpyrifos’s adverse health effects. In 2016 the EPA reported “sufficient evidence that there are neurodevelopmental effects occurring at” low exposure levels and concluded that 1-to-2-year-old children are receiving up to 140 times what are considered to be safe levels of the chemical in their food. In 2015, the EPA reported elevated levels are also found in water supplies. The EPA has also established that the chemical adversely affects 1,778 out of 1,835 studied species of wild animals.
Chlorpyrifos was first registered as an insecticide in 1965 and was banned for most residential uses in 2000. Today, the EPA says, it is widely used on corn, soybeans, fruit and nut trees, Brussels sprouts, cranberries, broccoli and cauliflower, among many other foods. It is also used on golf courses, to protect utility poles and fence posts, and to kill mosquitoes, roaches and ants.
Dow Chemical markets chlorpyrifos under the name Lorsban and argues that the science is inconclusive.
Farmers are alarmed at attempts to ban the insecticide. It is a “critical tool,” a farmer in Oregon wrote on a federal website that collected comments in late 2016 as the Obama administration was weighing a ban. “Taking an important product like chlorpyrifos off the market would leave Oregon farmers, like me, more vulnerable to pests,” the grower wrote, adding that critics of chlorpyrifos often misstate how it is used.
Here we have amassed much of the available science to help journalists and researchers writing about the chlorpyrifos debate.
Scientific research
The EPA’s 2016 summary of health effects in humans draws largely on 10 studies in some of the top academic journals, including three cohort studies lead by Virginia A. Rauh at Columbia University and published between 2006 and 2015. Rauh and her colleagues compared high- and low-exposure children at age 3 and found increased odds of mental development delays, psychomotor delays, attention disorders and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in the high-exposure group. In a follow-up study with the same children at age 11, the authors found the children who had high-exposure more likely to have developed mild to moderate tremors. In 2011, the same researchers reported a negative correlation between chlorpyrifos exposure and both IQ and working memory.
Other studies that led to the EPA conclusions — including one that observes a possible link between chlorpyrifos and autism in babies born to mothers who work in fields treated with the chemical — include:
- “Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder and Urinary Metabolites of Organophosphate Pesticides.” Pediatrics, 2010.
- “Urinary 3,5,6-tichloro-2-pyridinol (TCPY) in Pregnant Women from Mexico City: Distribution, Temporal Variability, and Relationship with Child Attention and Hyperactivity.” International Journal of Hygiene and Environmental Health, 2014.
- “Prenatal Exposure to Organophosphate Pesticides and Reciprocal Social Behavior in Childhood.” Environment International, 2014.
- “Organophosphate Pesticide Exposure and Neurodevelopment in Young Shanghai Children.” Environmental Science and Technology, 2012.
- “Urinary Metabolites of Organophosphate and Pyrethroid Pesticides and Behavioral Problems in Canadian Children.” Environmental Health Perspectives, 2013.
- “Impact of Prenatal Chlorpyrifos Exposure on Neurodevelopment in the First 3 Years of Life Among Inner-City Children.” Pediatrics, 2006.
- “Seven-Year Neurodevelopmental Scores and Prenatal Exposure to Chlorpyrifos, a Common Agricultural Pesticide.” Environmental Health Perspectives, 2011.
- “Neurodevelopmental Disorders and Prenatal Residential Proximity to Agricultural Pesticides.” Environmental Health Perspectives, 2014.
Other research:
A 2012 paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences describes an association between exposure to chlorpyrifos in the womb and changes in the shape of the developing brain.
This 2006 paper in Environmental Health Perspectives monitored pesticides in children’s urine and found a “dramatic and immediate” decline when the children were fed organic foods.
Other resources:
Some EPA pages dating before January 20, 2017, have been deleted. To see a searchable version of the site as it was on January 19, 2017, click here.
California has studied the use of chlorpyrifos and considered tighter regulations. The state also has a comprehensive database of pesticide use, including an annual report on how many pounds of each chemical were distributed over how many acres.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture also has resources on pesticide usage nationwide.
If you are looking for exactly which species of fish or plant or arachnoid is impacted by chlorpyrifos, check out this EPA biological evaluation.
In its Toxic Substance Portal, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes, in plain language, how humans can come into contact with chlorpyrifos, how it enters and leaves the body and what kind of test can demonstrate human exposure.
Dow Chemical has a website defending chlorpyrifos.
We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.