Partisanship of journalists’ Twitter networks tends to show in their work

Last updated: November 9, 2018

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Wihbey, John; Joseph, Kenneth; Lazer, David. “The Social Silos of Journalism? Twitter, News Media and Partisan Segregation,” New Media & Society, October 2018. DOI: 10.1177/1461444818807133.