Covering health research? Choose your studies (and words) wisely

Last updated: August 20, 2018

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Haber, Noah; et al. "Causal Language and Strength of Inference in Academic and Media Articles Shared in Social Media (CLAIMS): A Systematic Review," PLoS One, 2018. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0196346.