Cities, Food, Agriculture
The relationship between price and demand for fresh produce
Tags:
The term “food desert” is used to refer to low-income, inner-city areas that lack traditional, full-service grocery stores. The concern is that residents of such neighborhoods — often minorities — have little choice but to buy food at convenience stores or eat at fast-food restaurants, with predictably dire health consequences. But the results of some past research haven’t always been clear: Greater proximity to supermarkets was not consistently correlated with better dietary habits or levels of fruit and vegetable consumption. Other studies have also drawn similar conclusions, and the relationship between obesity risk for children and local food choices is complex.
A 2012 study by researchers at Michigan State University published in Urban Studies, “Price and Expenditure Elasticities for Fresh Fruit in an Urban Food Desert,” examines the effect of availability of fruits and vegetables in Detroit on demand for these goods. The study used sales data from a nonprofit grocery store to measure price and expenditure elasticities for fresh fruits in a low-income Detroit community. Generally speaking, fruit is not as available in many urban areas, compared with suburban areas, and is often more expensive.
Key findings include:
- The data suggest that many consumers in food desert areas want more fruit but can’t afford it; the amount consumers spent (a proxy for income) plays a significant role in determining their purchasing behavior. When consumers spent more, their purchases of many fruits increased by an even greater amount: A 1% rise in spending increased banana purchases by 1.18%, oranges by 1.74%, apples by 2.15% and lemons by 1.26%.
- Similarly, if prices increased, fruit purchases dropped, but not as much as the price increase: For a 1% rise in prices, purchases of bananas fell by 0.33%, apples by 0.28%, and oranges by 0.54%. This suggests that demand for these fruits is relatively inelastic — even if prices go up, consumers will make it a special priority to get some amount of fruit in their grocery order.
- Compared to previous studies, this study found substantially smaller price elasticities and larger expenditure elasticities: “Within the fruit group, income plays a much more important role in the purchasing decisions of Detroit food desert residents than price compared with consumers more representative of the average American.”
- Because “increasing income and/or lowering price will increase the amount of fruit consumed … this implies that the obesity crisis could be positively impacted in food desert areas by offering a variety of suburban-priced [reasonably priced] fruit products.”
“The results show that if urban food desert consumers are given access to normally priced produce of acceptable quality, they will purchase it,” the researchers state. “The policy implications are clear: introducing neighborhood stores providing access to good quality produce at competitive prices could be an important component of increasing fruit consumption.”
Tags: nutrition, obesity
We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.
Media/analysis tips
Analysis assignments
Read the issue-related New York Times article titled "Walgreens Tackles ‘Food Deserts.’"
- What key insights from the news article and the study in this lesson should reporters be aware of as they cover these issues?
Read the full study titled “Price and Expenditure Elasticities for Fresh Fruit in an Urban Food Desert.”
- What are the study's key technical terms? Which ones need to be put into language a lay audience can understand?
- Do the study’s authors put the research into context and show how they are advancing the state of knowledge about the subject? If so, what did the previous research indicate?
- What is the study’s research method? If there are statistical results, how did the scholars arrive at them?
- Evaluate the study's limitations. (For example, are there weaknesses in the study's data or research design?)
- How could the findings be misreported or misinterpreted by a reporter? In other words, what are the difficulties in conveying the data accurately? Give an example of a faulty headline or story lead.
Newswriting and digital reporting assignments
- Write a lead, headline or nut graph based on the study.
- Spend 60 minutes exploring the issue by accessing sources of information other than the study. Write a lead (or headline or nut graph) based on the study but informed by the new information. Does the new information significantly change what one would write based on the study alone?
- Compose two Twitter messages of 140 characters or fewer accurately conveying the study’s findings to a general audience. Make sure to use appropriate hashtags.
- Choose several key quotations from the study and show how they would be set up and used in a brief blog post.
- Map out the structure for a 60-second video segment about the study. What combination of study findings and visual aids could be used?
- Find pictures and graphics that might run with a story about the study. If appropriate, also find two related videos to embed in an online posting. Be sure to evaluate the credibility and appropriateness of any materials you would aggregate and repurpose.
Class discussion questions
- What is the study’s most important finding?
- Would members of the public intuitively understand the study’s findings? If not, what would be the most effective way to relate them?
- What kinds of knowledgeable sources you would interview to report the study in context?
- How could the study be “localized” and shown to have community implications?
- How might the study be explained through the stories of representative individuals? What kinds of people might a reporter feature to make such a story about the study come alive?
- What sorts of stories might be generated out of secondary information or ideas discussed in the study?