Local food availability and obesity risk among school-aged children
Rates of youth obesity in the United States have more than tripled over the past three decades, with about a third of children and adolescents now categorized as obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some researchers have suggested that one of the possible contributing factors is the apparent problem of “food deserts” — impoverished neighborhoods where there is a perceived lack of access to fresh and healthful foods. While such problems clearly exist in certain neighborhoods, some researchers have critiqued the food desert hypothesis, while others have continued to explore it.
A 2012 study from the Public Policy Institute of California published in the Journal of Social Science and Medicine, “The Role of Local Food Availability in Explaining Obesity Risk among Young School-aged Children,” analyzed data from the Early Childhood Longitudinal Study, focusing on the kindergarten cohort from 1998 to 1999.
The study’s findings include:
- Children’s BMI increased over the time in elementary school, particularly for low-income children. Compared to their baseline in kindergarten, the average increase in BMI percentile was 4.76 points by fifth grade, but the increase for poor children was 7.01 points. Notably, “[among] minority and low-income sub-groups in particular, their weight gain is outpacing their height growth.”
- The higher rates of rapid weight increase among low-income children may not be related to access to healthy foods, however: “Children who live in high poverty neighborhoods have 0.77 supermarkets per square mile, compared to 0.41 in more affluent areas.”
- While “corner stores have significantly higher per-capita prevalence in poor and minority neighborhoods, and convenience stores per capita are larger in poor areas … more affluent and majority white neighborhoods have greater shares of fast-food chains within their retail food context.”
- Among the different types of food outlets (including supermarkets, corner stores and fast food restaurants), “increased convenience store exposure over time seems to have the largest positive association with upward shifts in BMI percentile.”
The researchers conclude that, “on average, the more salient food-availability issue facing most economically disadvantaged and minority communities in this national sample is not lack of access but rather ease of access.”
A related 2011 study published in the Archives of Internal Medicine, “Fast Food Restaurants and Food Stores,” also concluded that “adding neighborhood supermarkets may have little benefit to diet quality across the income spectrum and that alternative policy options such as targeting specific foods or shifting food costs (subsidization or taxation) should be further considered.” In other related research, a 2010 study from Duke University looks at the consequences of “food insecurity” for low-income women and its relationship with obesity among families. Further, a 2012 study in the journal PLoS One finds that there are strong peer influence effects in terms of obesity among networks of adolescents.
Tags: obesity, youth, children, poverty
Media/analysis tips
Analysis assignments
Read the issue-related Time article titled "Obesity: Playing Three or More Sports Cuts the Rate of Overweight Teens."
- What key insights from the news article and the study in this lesson should reporters be aware of as they cover these issues?
Read the full study titled “The Role of Local Food Availability in Explaining Obesity Risk among Young School-aged Children.”
- What are the study's key technical terms? Which ones need to be put into language a lay audience can understand?
- Do the study’s authors put the research into context and show how they are advancing the state of knowledge about the subject? If so, what did the previous research indicate?
- What is the study’s research method? If there are statistical results, how did the scholars arrive at them?
- Evaluate the study's limitations. (For example, are there weaknesses in the study's data or research design?)
- How could the findings be misreported or misinterpreted by a reporter? In other words, what are the difficulties in conveying the data accurately? Give an example of a faulty headline or story lead.
Newswriting and digital reporting assignments
- Write a lead, headline or nut graph based on the study.
- Spend 60 minutes exploring the issue by accessing sources of information other than the study. Write a lead (or headline or nut graph) based on the study but informed by the new information. Does the new information significantly change what one would write based on the study alone?
- Compose two Twitter messages of 140 characters or fewer accurately conveying the study’s findings to a general audience. Make sure to use appropriate hashtags.
- Choose several key quotations from the study and show how they would be set up and used in a brief blog post.
- Map out the structure for a 60-second video segment about the study. What combination of study findings and visual aids could be used?
- Find pictures and graphics that might run with a story about the study. If appropriate, also find two related videos to embed in an online posting. Be sure to evaluate the credibility and appropriateness of any materials you would aggregate and repurpose.
Class discussion questions
- What is the study’s most important finding?
- Would members of the public intuitively understand the study’s findings? If not, what would be the most effective way to relate them?
- What kinds of knowledgeable sources you would interview to report the study in context?
- How could the study be “localized” and shown to have community implications?
- How might the study be explained through the stories of representative individuals? What kinds of people might a reporter feature to make such a story about the study come alive?
- What sorts of stories might be generated out of secondary information or ideas discussed in the study?