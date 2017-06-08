Markets starting to shrug off mass shootings

Last updated: June 8, 2017

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Gopal, Anandasivam; Greenwood, Brad N. “Traders, Guns, and Money: The Effects of Mass Shootings on Stock Prices of Firearm Manufacturers in the U.S.,” in PLoS One, 2017. DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0177720.