Migrants often face a variety of health challenges in their host countries, depending on the circumstances of their migration and a host of obstacles such as language barriers, lack of knowledge about the health care system, lack of health insurance and fear of deportation.
During this pivotal election year, when immigration is a hot political topic, it’s important for journalists to help news consumers better understand the specific health challenges that immigrants and refugees encounter in the U.S. and humanize their stories to counter stereotypes, misconceptions and misinformation.
For instance, some states claim that immigrants, especially those who lack legal documentation, are a financial burden on the health care system. However, research suggests the opposite, showing that immigrants, particularly those who lack legal documentation, may subsidize the U.S. health care financing system.
“Immigrants’ substantial contributions to health care funding (despite their relatively low incomes) may be associated with their high labor force participation rate, particularly among men who have recently arrived in the US. Hence, they and their employers (whose benefit payments are widely considered part of the employee’s earned compensation) contribute to health insurance premiums as well as payroll and other taxes,” write the authors of a 2022 study published in JAMA Network Open, noting that “immigrants contributed $58.3 billion more in premiums and taxes in 2017 than insurers and government paid for their health care, and US-born citizens incurred a net deficit of $67.2 billion.”
Immigration is not an issue unique to the United States.
Today, more people than ever live in a country other than the one in which they were born, according to the United Nations. As of July 2020, there were an estimated 281 million international migrants, making up 3.5% of the global population. That’s compared with 2.8% in 2000 and 2.3% in 1980, according to the UN.
In 2022, there were 21.2 million noncitizen immigrants in the U.S., accounting for roughly 7% of the country’s population, according to a June 2024 policy brief by the Kaiser Family Foundation, now called KFF. About 40% are people who lack the legal documents needed to stay in the country.
Immigrant health is strongly shaped by the social, economic and political conditions of their host country, write Michael D. Stein and Sandro Galea in the 2020 book “Pained: Uncomfortable Conversations about the Public’s Health.”
“Legal status in the host country, for example, is associated with access to a broad range of health services and resultant better health,” they write. “Perhaps unsurprisingly, aggressive anti-immigration policies create poor health for the population they target. For example, family separation and detention at our borders traumatize families, deepening the mental health needs of this vulnerable group.”
In addition, as we explain below, research shows many immigrants and refugees experience traumatic events before, during and after their migration, which can lead to mental health problems such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.
Children and pregnant women often face challenges in accessing pediatric and prenatal care. There is also research on the health risks associated with the types of jobs that immigrants and refugees hold.
But first, a primer on terminology and level of access to health care based on immigration status:
Immigrants, migrants, refugees and asylum seekers
The terms “refugee,” “asylum seeker” and “immigrant” are often used in discussions about people moving from one country to another, but they have distinct meanings based on the reasons for their move and individuals’ legal status.
Immigrant
An immigrant is a person who makes the decision to leave their home country and moves to another country with the intention of settling there, according to the International Rescue Committee, a humanitarian aid nongovernmental organization.
Immigrants move for various reasons, including economic opportunities, family reunification or a desire for a change in lifestyle. Unlike refugees or asylum seekers, immigrants do not typically flee persecution or immediate life-threatening situations. Their move can be either permanent or temporary, and they may go through legal channels to obtain residency rights, work permits or citizenship in the host country.
The AP Stylebook says immigrant, “rather than migrants, is most commonly used for people established in the U.S., which usually is their final destination. It also is used when another specific country is the final destination.”
Migrant
There’s no internationally accepted legal definition for the term ‘migrant.’ But the term generally refers to people who are staying outside of their home country and are not asylum seekers or refugees, according to Amnesty International, a global non-governmental organization focused on human rights.
“While dictionary definitions sometimes distinguish ‘immigrants’ — people who are, or intend to be, settled in their new country — from ‘migrants’ who are temporarily resident, ‘immigrant’ and ‘migrant’ (as well as ‘foreigner’) are often used interchangeably in public debate and even among research specialists,” according to The Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford.
The UN defines an international migrant as any person who has changed their country of residence, regardless of legal status or the nature and motive of their move.
The AP Stylebook says the term also “may be used for those whose reason for leaving their home country is not clear, or to cover people who may also be refugees or asylum-seekers.”
Refugee
A refugee is forced to leave their country to escape war, persecution or natural disaster. Refugees have a well-founded fear of persecution for reasons of race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a particular social group. Many have been forced to flee with little more than the clothes on their back, according to the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR, formerly the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Today, there are 43.4 million refugees around the world.
People go through a process known as refugee status determination in their host country to establish whether their circumstances make them refugees, according to the UN Refugee Agency.
Refugees have a right to international protection, according to Amnesty International. Those rights and protections include the right not to be expelled from their host country, the right to non-discrimination, the right to housing, education and work, according to the UN Refugee Agency.
To become a refugee in the United States, a person has to apply for protection while outside the U.S., while to become an asylum seeker, the application for protection must be submitted from inside the U.S. or at the border, according to the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan policy and research organization.
Asylum Seeker
An asylum seeker is someone who is seeking international protection from persecution and serious human rights violations in their home country, according to the UN Refugee Agency and Amnesty International. Their request for refugee status, or complementary protection status, has yet to be processed, or they may not yet have requested asylum but they intend to.
“Seeking asylum is a human right. This means everyone should be allowed to enter another country to seek asylum,” according to Amnesty International.
The length and outcome of this process can vary greatly depending on the laws of the host country and the specifics of the individual’s case. Not all asylum seekers will be found to be refugees, but all refugees were once asylum seekers, according to the UN Refugee Agency.
According to the AP Stylebook, “Asylum, under U.S. and international law, is permission granted to refugees to remain within the country to which they have fled. It is not intended for people leaving for economic reasons.” In addition, “In the United States, people fleeing their home countries who do not qualify for asylum may be eligible for ‘withholding of removal’ or the U.N. Convention Against Torture, which offer similar protections.”
“People who are likely to be asylum-seekers or refugees should not be referred to as migrants,” according to the UN Refugee Agency. “To do so can undermine the legal protections afforded to refugees under international law.”
Asylee
Journalists may come across the term “asylee,” referring to a person who has been granted asylum, but the AP Stylebook recommends against using the word. “We would say she was granted asylum,” according to the Stylebook.
Illegal immigration
The term refers to “entering or living in a country without authorization in violation of civil or criminal law,” according to AP Stylebook. Except in direct quotations, use “illegal” only to refer to an action, not a person, the Stylebook advises: “’illegal immigration’ but not ‘illegal immigrant’.”
Also, “do not use the terms alien, unauthorized immigrant, irregular migrant, an illegal, illegals or undocumented (except when quoting people or government documents that use these terms),” according to the AP Stylebook.
Access to U.S. health care based on immigration status
Health and health care access issues are not the same for all noncitizen immigrants. In the U.S., health care coverage of immigrants is based on their immigration status, as defined by the federal government. This HealthCare.gov page defines the terminology and coverage options.
Immigrants who are lawfully in the U.S. have a five-year waiting period to enroll in Medicaid, a government program primarily serving people with low incomes, or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). CHIP is a state-federal insurance program that provides low-cost health coverage to children in families that earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid but not enough to buy private insurance. In some states, CHIP covers pregnant women, according to HealthCare.gov.
Migrants who lack legal documentation to stay in the country can’t enroll in any federally-funded coverage, including Medicaid, CHIP, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act marketplace, according to KFF.
Refugees and those granted asylum seeker status don’t have to wait five years before enrolling in Medicaid and CHIP, according to HealthCare.gov. Others, including asylum seekers who haven’t been granted asylum status don’t qualify for Medicaid or CHIP, according to KFF.
But some states have tried to close the health coverage gap, especially for children and pregnant people.
So far, 22 states have extended insurance coverage to pregnant people regardless of immigration status through CHIP, according to KFF. Ten states — California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington — offer extended postpartum coverage for a year regardless of immigration status.
Meanwhile, 35 states, plus D.C., provide Medicaid coverage to children and pregnant people who are in the U.S. legally, without the five-year waiting period, according to HealthCare.gov
As of June 2024, 12 states — California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Washington — and D.C. cover children through CHIP regardless of immigration status, according to KFF.
The National Immigration Law Center also has maps of states that provide health coverage to immigrant children and pregnant people and a state-by-state list of medical assistance programs available to immigrants.
Six states — California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, Oregon, Washington — plus D.C. have expanded coverage to adults regardless of immigration status, as long as they fall within Medicaid’s income criteria.
In May 2024, the Biden Administration published a new regulation that will include individuals with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status as lawfully present in the U.S., so that they will be eligible to gain insurance coverage through the ACA Marketplace, starting this November.
“From a social justice standpoint, we really see legal status as a social determinant of health,” said Dr. Alan Shapiro, during a panel on covering immigrants at the Association of Health Care Journalists’ annual conference in New York City in June. Shapiro is the co-founder and chief strategy officer of Terra Firma National, which provides a range of services to immigrant families.
In a 2023 KFF report based on a joint survey with the LA Times, including 3,358 immigrants 18 years and older, nearly 80% said that they were in good to excellent health, while 20% reported being in fair or poor health. Nearly one in five of those with household incomes below $40,000 per year reported a health condition that required ongoing treatment, compared with about one in ten of those with higher incomes.
“Although most immigrants are healthy and employed, many face challenges to accessing and using health care in the U.S. due to higher uninsured rates, affordability challenges, linguistic and cultural barriers, and immigration-related fears, which has negative implications for their health and financial security,” according to the survey.
Advice for journalists
At the recent AHCJ panel on covering immigration, experts advised journalists to remind their audiences that many people leave their home countries out of necessity for survival.
“Cover migration differently than it’s been covered,” said Shapiro, who is also an assistant professor of pediatrics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. “I don’t think there’s enough talk about the country conditions and what children and families are really struggling with in their home countries, and I think if the public knew more about how terrible life is for children and families there, and how little protection there is, there would be a lot more empathy and sympathy for [them].”
Dr. Laura Vargas, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Colorado’s Institute of Behavioral Science, who has spent much time speaking to migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border advised journalists to explain the flow of firearms from the U.S. to Latin American countries, a trend that has fueled violence in the region. She has published several studies on the health and mental health of immigrants from Latin America.
“Firearms facilitate the criminal gangs, who are sometimes outgunning the police force and other local law enforcement,” said Vargas. “There’s rampant criminal activity in terms of extortion, robberies, territorial disputes among criminal gangs.”
Those conditions create instability for families and affect the health and mental health of adults and children.
“There’s a lack of future for children and families,” she said. “There’s no employment, and if you graduate with a degree, there’s no job available for you.”
It’s also critical that journalists build trust with the communities they’re covering. At Documented, a nonprofit news site devoted to covering New York City’s immigrants and policies that affect their lives, the staff created a WhatsApp channel to connect with migrants and asylum seekers after learning that the app was the main source of information and communication for them, said Rommel Ojeda, a bilingual journalist, filmmaker and a community correspondent for Documented.
The channel, which has more than 6,000 members, prioritizes privacy by masking phone numbers and offers anonymity to people who agree to be interviewed.
“All of that is to say that we were able to build trust and the trust gave us access so that we can report better,” said Ojeda. “And when I say we can report better, it’s because we can go into the community and really ask for the nuances of each individual who’s talking to us.”
Research roundup
Insurance and Health Care Outcomes in Regions Where Undocumented Children Are Medicaid-Eligible
Julia Rosenberg, Veronika Shabanova, Sarah McCollum and Mona Sharifi. Pediatrics, September 2022.
The study: The study investigates the impact of expanded Medicaid eligibility on children in immigrant families and children who are not in immigrant families. The researchers uses data from the 2019 National Survey of Children’s Health, a nationally representative cross-sectional survey, to compare health care outcomes in states that provide Medicaid eligibility to children regardless of their documentation status (“extended-eligibility states”) with the states that don’t (“nonextended-eligibility states”). There were six extended-eligibility states plus Washington, D.C., at the time of the study. The primary aim was to assess how residing in these different regions affects the rates of uninsured people and health care use among children.
The findings:
- Children in extended-eligibility states had a significantly lower rate of being uninsured (3.7%) compared with those in states that didn’t offer extended eligibility (7.5%).
- Children in immigrant families were more likely to be uninsured compared to those who were not from immigrant families, even if they lived in an extended-eligibility state.
- Children in extended-eligibility states were less likely to forgo medical care (2.2% compared with 3.1%) and dental care (17.1% compared with 20.5%) compared with those in states that didn’t offer extended eligibility.
- There were similar rates of emergency department visits between children in extended- and nonextended-eligibility states.
The takeaway: The study highlights that expanding public health insurance eligibility to all children, regardless of documentation status, is associated with lower rates of being uninsured. “This builds upon the evidence that policies which expand insurance access can improve enrollment within and beyond the target expansion demographic through a ‘welcome mat’ effect,” the authors write. The findings also suggest that states with restrictive health insurance policies for migrant children who lack legal documents to stay in the country may face higher rates of being uninsured and poorer health care use, impacting long-term health and social equity, they add.
Companion commentary: Children in Immigrant Families Deserve Health Care, by Fernando S. Mendoza et al., published in the journal Pediatrics in August 2022.
California’s Health4All Kids Expansion And Health Insurance Coverage Among Low-Income Noncitizen Children
Brandy J. Lipton, Jefferson Nguyen and Melody K. Schiaffino. Health Affairs, July 2021.
The study: Implemented in May 2016, California’s Health4AllKids expanded Medicaid eligibility to all low-income children regardless of their immigration status. The research uses data from the 2012 to 2018 American Community Survey to evaluate the impact of this expansion on health insurance coverage rates among noncitizen children in California compared with eleven states (Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, and Washington) plus Washington, D.C.
The findings:
- The rate of noncitizen children lacking health insurance coverage dropped by 34%, translating to a 9 percentage-point increase in any coverage and a 12 percentage-point increase in Medicaid coverage.
- Before the expansion, noncitizen children were significantly less likely to have health insurance compared with citizen children. The Health4All Kids program effectively reduced this disparity by more than half, showcasing the impact of inclusive health policies.
- The study found no significant evidence of a substantial shift from private to public insurance coverage, indicating that the expansion primarily reduced the uninsured rates rather than substituting one form of coverage for another.
The takeaway: “Our analysis provides some of the first evidence on the effects of expanding Medicaid and CHIP to undocumented children. Findings suggest that these policies have the potential to reduce coverage disparities by immigration status,” the authors write.
Publicly-Funded Services Providing Sexual, Reproductive, and Maternal Healthcare to Immigrant Women in the United States: A Systematic Review
Tanvi Jain, Jessica LaHote, Goleen Samari and Samantha Garbers. Journal of Immigrant and Minority Health, June 2022.
The study: The authors review published research about the availability and impact of publicly funded sexual, reproductive and maternal health services on immigrant women in the U.S. The review examines nine studies published from December 2007 to August 2020, focusing on the use of services such as Medicaid, CHIP, and other federally or state-funded programs, particularly among Latina immigrants.
The findings:
- Immigrant women, especially those who lack legal documentation to stay in the country or with low income and education, had higher rates of adequate prenatal care when they had access to Medicaid or CHIP. Six of the nine studies reviewed indicated improved prenatal care adequacy due to access to these programs.
- Immigrant women faced significant barriers to accessing sexual, reproductive, and maternal health services, including cost, language barriers, fear of deportation and lack of knowledge about available services. These barriers often led to delayed or inadequate prenatal care, which can result in severe health outcomes.
- Policies like the “public charge” rule negatively impacted immigrant women’s access to sexual, reproductive, and maternal health services, with many avoiding enrollment in Medicaid due to fear of jeopardizing their immigration status. This led to later initiation of prenatal care and fewer prenatal visits. Public charge is a federal law that determines if a non-citizen applying for a visa or permanent residence is likely to rely on the government for support in the future.
The takeaway: The study underscores the importance of inclusive and comprehensive publicly-funded sexual, reproductive, and maternal health services for immigrant women in the United States. Access to Medicaid and CHIP significantly improves prenatal care adequacy, but numerous barriers still prevent many immigrant women from using those services. Anti-immigrant policies exacerbate challenges, leading to poorer health outcomes. “Similar to women born in the US, immigrant women with low income and educational attainment would most benefit from publicly-funded programming,” the authors write.
More on research funding: Funding for Refugee Health Research From the National Institutes of Health Between 2000 and 2020 by Mehak Kaur, Lana Bridi and Dahlia Kaki, published in JAMA Network Open in January 2024.
The Health of Undocumented Latinx Immigrants: What We Know and Future Directions
India J. Ornelas, Thespina J. Yamanis and Raymond A. Ruiz. Annual Review of Public Health, April 2020.
The study: The authors aim to explore the health outcomes and determinants for Latino migrants who lack legal documentation to stay in the country. The study highlights the social, political and economic factors that impact their health and identifies gaps in current research.
The findings:
- Social and political factors significantly influence the health of migrants who lack legal documentation to be in the country. Factors vary across different stages of migration and are influenced by the immigrants’ country of origin, how they entered the U.S., and changes in their legal and health status over time.
- The study notes that conducting research with migrants who lack legal documentation is challenging due to their precarious living conditions, unstable employment, frequent changes in contact information, and low literacy levels. However, strategies like conducting research at community-based organizations and using social media for communication can help overcome those challenges.
The takeaway: “Public health practitioners can continue to support and advocate for programs and policies that create healthful social and political environments for undocumented Latinx immigrants,” the authors write. They also call for additional research.
Delve deeper: Traumatic Experiences and Place of Occurrence: An Analysis of Sex Differences Among a Sample of Recently Arrived Immigrant Adults from Latin America, by Laura X. Vargas, et al., published in PLOS One in June 2024.
US Immigration Policy Stressors and Latinx Youth Mental Health
Kathleen M. Roche, Rebecca M. B. White and Roushanac Partovi. JAMA Pediatrics, May 2024.
The study: The authors investigate how immigration-related stressors affect parent-child relationships and the subsequent mental health of Latino adolescents. The study includes adolescent-mother duos surveyed at three different time points over four years — 2018, 2020, and 2022, conducted in a suburban Atlanta, Georgia, school district, involving Latino adolescents aged 11 to 16 years.
The findings:
- Immigration-related stressors, such as mothers’ anti-immigrant worries and adolescents’ experiences of family member detention or deportation, were linked to disruptions in parent-child relationships.
- Specifically, anti-immigrant worry was associated with increased parent-child conflict, leading to higher odds of symptoms such as aggression and impulsivity in adolescents.
- For girls, family member detention or deportation led to reduced parental support, which in turn was linked to increased depression and anxiety.
The takeaway: “Our research signals the need for school personnel to address stressors faced by Latinx students and families and for health care institutions to advocate for policies expanding access to affordable, culturally competent mental health services, including for children of immigrants. Congress and both state and local lawmakers have the power to enact policies that reduce risks faced by children in immigrant families. Inclusive immigration policies prioritizing the best interests of children and their families may help protect the mental health of this country’s Latinx youth, the vast majority of whom are US citizens,” the authors write.
Additional resources
- This primer on U.S. public benefits (including health care) is a useful resource in sifting through immigrant eligibility by program as well as immigrant legal status.
- The State Immigration Data Profiles have a wealth of data on the immigrant population in the U.S. and state levels, including health insurance coverage for immigrants and U.S.-born overall and by U.S. citizenship status.
- This data tool that looks just at the unauthorized segment of the immigrant population at U.S., state, and top county levels.
Human Rights Watch: Refugees and Migrants
Expert Commentary