Preschool children exhibit racial and gender biases: Findings from two experiments

Last updated: January 28, 2019

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Perszyk, Danielle R.; et al. “Bias at the Intersection of Race and Gender: Evidence from Preschool‐Aged Children,” Developmental Science, January 2019. DOI: 10.1111/desc.12788.