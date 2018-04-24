Race gap narrowing in prescription opioid use

Last updated: April 24, 2018

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Harrison, Jordan M.; et al. "Trends in Prescription Pain Medication Use by Race/Ethnicity Among US Adults with Noncancer Pain, 2000-2015." American Journal of Public Health, 2018. DOI: 10.2105/AJPH.2018.304349.