To burn more calories, just stand

By Chloe Reichel

Last updated: February 5, 2018

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Saeidifard, Farzane; et al. "Differences of Energy Expenditure While Sitting Versus Standing: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis," European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, January 2018, doi: 10.1177/2047487317752186.