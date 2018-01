A week in a day for HIV medications

By Chloe Reichel

Last updated: January 22, 2018

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Kirtane, Ameya R.; et al. “Development of an Oral Once-Weekly Drug Delivery System for HIV Antiretroviral Therapy.” Nature Communications, 2018. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-017-02294-6.