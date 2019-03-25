News stories about the flu shot spawn debates about vaccines in general

Last updated: March 25, 2019

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Meyer, Samantha B.; et al. "Vaccine Hesitancy and Web 2.0: Exploring How Attitudes and Beliefs About Influenza Vaccination Are Exchanged in Online Threaded User Comments," Vaccine, March 2019. doi: 10.1016/j.vaccine.2019.02.028.