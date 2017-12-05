Positive early findings for potential Zika vaccine

Last updated: December 5, 2017

Citation: Gaudinski, Martin R.; et al. "Safety, Tolerability, and Immunogenicity of Two Zika Virus DNA Vaccine Candidates in Healthy Adults: Randomized, Open-label, Phase 1 Clinical Trials," The Lancet, December 2017. DOI: 10.1016/S0140-6736(17)33105-7.