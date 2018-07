Parents in prison and the lasting health effects on children

By Chloe Reichel

Last updated: July 25, 2018

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Heard-Garris, Nia; et al. "Health Care Use and Health Behaviors Among Young Adults with History of Parental Incarceration," Pediatrics, 2018. DOI: 10.1542/peds.2017-4314.