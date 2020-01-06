Menthol flavor most popular among young smokers, research shows

January 6, 2020

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Cohn, Amy M.; Rose, Shyanika W.; D'Silva, Joanne; Villanti, Andrea C. "Menthol Smoking Patterns and Smoking Perceptions Among Youth: Findings from the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health Study," American Journal of Preventive Medicine, April 2019. doi: 10.1016/j.amepre.2018.11.027.