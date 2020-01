More than 2 million U.S. adults with heart disease have used marijuana

By Chloe Reichel

January 21, 2020

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: DeFilippis, Ersilia M.; et al. "Marijuana Use in Patients With Cardiovascular Disease," Journal of the American College of Cardiology, January 2020. doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2019.11.025.