Marijuana holiday 4/20 not as risky for traffic accidents as Labor Day weekend

By Chloe Reichel

Last updated: April 17, 2019

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Harper, Sam; Palayew, Adam. "The Annual Cannabis Holiday and Fatal Traffic Crashes," Injury Prevention, 2019. DOI: 10.1136/injuryprev-2018-043068.