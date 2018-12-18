Falling off Santa’s lap and other Christmas injuries

Last updated: December 18, 2018

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Lauche, Romy; et al. “‘Santa Baby, Hurry [Extra Carefully] Down the Chimney Tonight’ -- Prevalence of Christmas Related Injuries 2007-2016 in the United States: Observational Study,” Advances in Integrative Medicine, forthcoming. DOI: 10.1016/j.aimed.2018.11.004.