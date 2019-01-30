Drug withdrawal in newborns linked to high unemployment rates

Last updated: January 30, 2019

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Patrick, Stephen W.; et al. "Association Among County-Level Economic Factors, Clinician Supply, Metropolitan or Rural Location, and Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome," JAMA, January 2019. DOI: 10.1001/jama.2018.20851.