Child and adolescent deaths decreased by half worldwide since 1990

Last updated: April 29, 2019

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: GBD 2017 Child and Adolescent Health Collaborators. "Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors in Child and Adolescent Health, 1990 to 2017: Findings From the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors 2017 Study," JAMA Pediatrics, April 2019. doi: 10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.0337.