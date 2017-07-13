Which members of Congress get more media attention?

Last updated: July 13, 2017

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Wagner, Michael W.; Gruszczynski, Mike. “Who Gets Covered? Ideological Extremity and News Coverage of Members of the U.S. Congress, 1993 to 2013,” Journalism & Mass Communication Quarterly, 2017. DOI: 10.1177/1077699017702836.