Foster care children: How their life experiences differ

Last updated: June 5, 2017

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Turney, Kristen; Wildeman, Christopher. “Adverse Childhood Experiences among Children Placed in and Adopted from Foster Care: Evidence from a Nationally Representative Survey,” Child Abuse & Neglect, 2017. DOI: 10.1016/j.chiabu.2016.12.009.