Minority students are less likely to be placed in special education

By Denise-Marie Ordway

Last updated: September 5, 2017

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Morgan, Paul L.; et al. “Replicated Evidence of Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Disability Identification in U.S. Schools,” Educational Researcher, August 2017. DOI: 10.3102/0013189X17726282.