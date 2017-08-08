Do students get higher test scores when teachers receive performance pay?

Last updated: August 8, 2017

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Shifrer, Dara; Turley, Ruth Lopez; Heard, Holly. “Do Teacher Financial Awards Improve Teacher Retention and Student Achievement in an Urban Disadvantaged School District?,” American Educational Research Journal, 2017. DOI: 10.3102/0002831217716540.