School peanut bans don’t appear to reduce allergic reactions

Last updated: September 6, 2018

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Bartnikas, Lisa M.; et al. "Impact of School Peanut-Free Policies on Epinephrine Administration," Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, August 2017. DOI: 10.1016/j.jaci.2017.01.040.