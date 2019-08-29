Can medical marijuana really play a role in easing the opioid epidemic?

August 29, 2019

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Shover, Chelsea L.; Davis, Corey S.; Gordon, Sanford C.; Humphreys, Keith. "Association Between Medical Cannabis Laws and Opioid Overdose Mortality has Reversed Over Time," Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, June 2019. doi: 10.1073/pnas.1903434116.



Bachhuber, Marcus A.; Saloner, Brendan; Cunningham, Chinazo O.; Barry, Colleen L. "Medical Cannabis Laws and Opioid Analgesic Overdose Mortality in the United States, 1999-2010," JAMA Internal Medicine, October 2014. doi: 10.1001/jamainternmed.2014.4005.