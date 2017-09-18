Marijuana may be dangerous when bred only for getting high

Last updated: September 18, 2017

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Murphy, Michelle; et al. “Chronic Adolescent Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol Treatment of Male Mice Leads to Long-Term Cognitive and Behavioral Dysfunction, Which Are Prevented by Concurrent Cannabidiol Treatment.” Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, 2017. DOI: 10.1089/can.2017.0034.