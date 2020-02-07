Conservatives and liberals see the world as zero-sum — when it suits them

February 7, 2020

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Davidai, Shai; Ongis, Martino. "The politics of zero-sum thinking: The relationship between political ideology and the belief that life is a zero-sum game," Science Advances, December 2019. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.aay3761.