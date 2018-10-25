‘Racially conservative’ attitudes led white Southerners to leave Democratic Party

Last updated: October 25, 2018

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Kuziemko, Ilyana; Washington, Ebonya. “Why Did the Democrats Lose the South? Bringing New Data to an Old Debate,” American Economic Review, October 2018. DOI: 10.1257/aer.20161413.