Door-to-door canvassing campaigns can sway voter decisions

Last updated: July 9, 2018

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Pons, Vincent. "Will a Five-Minute Discussion Change Your Mind? A Countrywide Experiment on Voter Choice in France," American Economic Review, June 2018, Vol. 108, No. 6. doi: 10.1257/aer.20160524.