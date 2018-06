TV news coverage linked to diminished support for Supreme Court

By Denise-Marie Ordway

Last updated: June 29, 2018

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Hitt, Matthew P.; Searles, Kathleen. “Media Coverage and Public Approval of the U.S. Supreme Court,” Political Communication, 2018. DOI: 10.1080/10584609.2018.1467517.