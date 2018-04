Mayors’ views on health disparities documented in new study

By Chloe Reichel

Last updated: April 6, 2018

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Purtle, Jonathan; et al. "US Mayors’ and Health Commissioners’ Opinions About Health Disparities in Their Cities," American Journal of Public Health, 2018. DOI: 10.2105/AJPH.2017.304298.