Hispanic student enrollment falls when ICE partners with local law enforcement
Hispanic student enrollment fell in counties where local law enforcement agencies partnered with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to identify and remove people not authorized to be in the United States, according to a new paper from researchers at Stanford University.
These voluntary partnerships reduced the number of Hispanic children enrolled in public schools by almost 10 percent within two years, the researchers find. They estimate that more than 300,000 Hispanic students were displaced by ICE partnerships forged before 2012 “due to the outflow of threatened families as well as the inhibited inflow of potential new families.”
Authors Thomas Dee, a professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Education, and Mark Murphy, a doctoral candidate there, find that drops in enrollment were concentrated among elementary school students, many of whom are American citizens with at least one parent living in the U.S. illegally. Such families are referred to as “mixed-status” families.
In 2012, an estimated 305,000 children were born to women who are in the U.S. without legal permission, comprising 8 percent of all births that year, data from the Pew Research Center show. Children born in the U.S. are granted citizenship, regardless of their parents’ nationality.
“Mixed-status families with young children may be uniquely likely to move in response to an enforcement threat for a variety of reasons,” the authors write in their working paper, released in September 2018 by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
“Parents often see moving younger children as easier to move and undocumented parents of younger children may be particularly concerned about the fate of their younger children if they are apprehended for an immigration violation.”
For the study, Dee and Murphy collected data on the 168 counties where a local law enforcement agency submitted a partnership application to the federal government between 2000 and 2011 — when these partnerships first proliferated. The researchers also collected student enrollment data from the National Center for Education Statistics.
The authors looked at whether and how student enrollment changed in the 55 counties where partnerships were approved and in the counties where partnership applications were rejected or withdrawn or had not yet been approved.
Among their other key findings:
- Partnerships with ICE do not appear to affect enrollment among non-Hispanic students.
- The authors found no evidence that ICE partnerships reduced pupil-teacher ratios or the proportion of students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals at school.
- “The literature on student mobility, in combination with the results we report here, suggest that ICE partnerships are harmful to Hispanic children … However, in theory, there might be some benefits to the communities that introduce this policy. For example, the reduction in student enrollments may result in more resources for remaining students. Furthermore, the reduction in enrollment may raise the socioeconomic status of the remaining students’ ”
