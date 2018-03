Black children more likely to die after surgery

By Chloe Reichel

Last updated: March 2, 2018

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Akbilgic, Oguz; Langham, Max R.; Davis, Robert L. “Race, Preoperative Risk Factors, and Death After Surgery,” Pediatrics, 2018. DOI: 10.1542/peds.2017- 2221.