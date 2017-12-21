Proactive mental health care reduces preventable hospitalizations

Last updated: December 21, 2017

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Chen, Jie; et al. “Reducing Preventable Hospitalization and Disparity: Association with Local Health Department Mental Health Promotion Activities,” American Journal of Preventive Medicine, January 2018, Vol. 54, No. 1. DOI: 10.1016/j.amepre.2017.10.011.