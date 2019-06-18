How people with disabilities benefited from the ACA

June 18, 2019

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Kaye, H. Stephen. "Disability-Related Disparities in Access to Health Care Before (2008–2010) and After (2015–2017) the Affordable Care Act," American Journal of Public Health, June 2019. doi: 10.2105/AJPH.2019.305056.