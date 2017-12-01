Number of U.S. felons tripled in three decades

Last updated: December 1, 2017

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Shannon, Sarah; et al. “The Growth, Scope, and Spatial Distribution of People with Felony Records in the United States, 1948-2010.” Demography, 2017. DOI: 10.1007/s13524-017-0611-1.