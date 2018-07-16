Black and white bail judges show bias against black defendants
A new study of bail judges in the Miami and Philadelphia areas suggests that both black and white judges show bias against black defendants.
The study, forthcoming in The Quarterly Journal of Economics, finds that judges of both races order black defendants to be held in jail to await hearings more often than they do white defendants — even when they have similar backgrounds and criminal charges. When judges allow black defendants to go home on bail, their bail amount is $7,281 higher than that of white defendants, on average.
It appears that bail judges rely on racial stereotypes to predict which defendants will commit another crime if released, the research team, led by David Arnold and Will Dobbie of Princeton University, explains. In reality, some white defendants are much more likely than black defendants to get arrested again after their release, the team’s analysis suggests.
“We find suggestive evidence that this racial bias is driven by bail judges relying on inaccurate stereotypes that exaggerate the relative danger of releasing black defendants,” the scholars write.
Generally speaking, after an arrest, defendants who seem less risky are released on their own recognizance, meaning they are free to go after promising to appear in court for upcoming proceedings, or they are released after paying a bail amount or posting a bail bond to guarantee their presence in court.
For the study, researchers examined 162,836 court cases representing 93,914 defendants in Philadelphia County from 2010 to 2014 as well as 93,417 cases from 65,944 defendants in Miami-Dade County between 2006 and 2014.
The findings are consistent with another study published in 2018 that uses machine learning techniques to show that bail judges make mistakes in predicting what a defendant would do if released. That study indicates judges make significant prediction errors for defendants of all races.
Some other key findings of this study include:
- Racial bias is higher among bail judges in Miami-Dade than in Philadelphia.
- Racial bias is higher among inexperienced judges and part-time bail judges. Experienced judges are better at predicting defendant behavior. The scholars find that judges in Miami who are considered to be experienced have 9.5 years of experience working in the bail system, on average. Miami judges considered to be inexperienced have an average of 2.5 years of experience.
- “If racially biased prediction errors among inexperienced judges are an important driver of black-white disparities in pretrial detention, providing judges with increased opportunities for training or on-the-job feedback could play an important role in decreasing racial disparities in the criminal justice system,” the researchers write. “Our findings also suggest that providing judges with data-based risk assessments may also help decrease unwarranted racial disparities.”
This photo, taken by Daniel Schwen and obtained from Wikimedia Commons, is being used under a Creative Commons license. No changes were made.
Last updated: July 16, 2018
