Early lead exposure tied to behavioral issues in teens

Last updated: March 6, 2018

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Sampson, Robert J.; Winter, Alix S. “Poisoned Development: Assessing Childhood Lead Exposure as a Cause of Crime in a Birth Cohort Followed Through Adolescence,” Criminology, 2018. DOI: 10.1111/1745-9125.12171.