Heat makes workers less productive, impacts health

Last updated: December 10, 2018

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Flouris, Andreas D.; et al. "Workers' Health and Productivity Under Occupational Heat Strain: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis," Lancet Planetary Health, December 2018. doi: 10.1016/S2542-5196(18)30237-7.