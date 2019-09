Carbon taxes + cap and trade = Tackling climate change like an economist

By Clark Merrefield

September 13, 2019

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

William D. Nordhaus. “Economic Growth and Climate: The Carbon Dioxide Problem,” Cowles Foundation for Research in Economics at Yale University, October 1976, Discussion Paper No. 435 Robert Stavins. “The Future of U.S. Carbon-Pricing Policy,” National Bureau of Economic Research, May 2019, Working Paper 25912 Olivier Deschênes, Michael Greenstone and Joseph S. Shapiro. “Defensive Investments and the Demand for Air Quality: Evidence from the NOx Budget Program,” American Economic Review, October 2017, doi:10.1257/aer.20131002 Nathan W. Chan and John W. Morrow. “Unintended consequences of cap-and-trade? Evidence from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative,” Energy Economics, May 2019, doi:10.1016/j.eneco.2019.01.007 Richard Schmalensee and Robert Stavins. “The design of environmental markets: What have we learned from experience with cap and trade?” Oxford Review of Economic Policy, November 2017, doi:10.1093/oxrep/grx040 Guri Bang, David G. Victor and Steinar Andresen. “California's Cap-and-Trade System:Diffusion and Lessons,” Global Environmental Politics, August 2017, doi:10.1162/GLEP_a_00413 Martin L. Weitzman. “For International Cap-and-Trade in Carbon Permits, Price Stabilization Introduces Secondary Free-Rider-Type Problems,” Environmental and Resource Economics, June 2019, doi:10.1007/s10640-019-00354-7 Gilbert E. Metcalf. “The distributional impacts of U.S. energy policy,” Energy Policy, June 2019, doi:10.1016/j.enpol.2019.01.076 Jeremy Carl and David Fedor. “Tracking global carbon revenues: A survey of carbon taxes versus cap-and-trade in the real world,” Energy Policy, September 2016, doi:10.1016/j.enpol.2016.05.023 Solomon Hsiang, Robert Kopp, Amir Jina, James Rising, Michael Delgado, Shashank Mohan, D. J. Rasmussen, Robert Muir-Wood, Paul Wilson, Michael Oppenheimer, Kate Larsen and Trevor Houser. “Estimating economic damage from climate change in the United States,” Science, June 2017, doi:10.1126/science.aal4369 Lara Cushing, Dan Blaustein-Rejto, Madeline Wander, Manuel Pastor, James Sadd, Allen Zhu and Rachel Morello-Frosch. “Carbon trading, co-pollutants, and environmental equity: Evidence from California’s cap-and-trade program (2011–2015),” PLOS Medicine, July 2018, doi:10.1371/journal.pmed.1002604 Richard SJ Tol. “The Economic Impacts of Climate Change” Review of Environmental Economics and Policy, January 2018, doi:10.1093/reep/rex027