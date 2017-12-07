Hate speech breeds hate, says new research

Last updated: December 7, 2017

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Soral, Wiktor; Bilewicz, Michal; Winiewski, Mikolaj. “Exposure to Hate Speech Increases Prejudice Through Desensitization.” Aggressive Behavior, 2017. DOI: 10.1002/ab.21737.