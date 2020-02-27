How the coronavirus is infecting the economy: What the research says so far
February 27, 2020
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads in China and to other countries, research remains limited on the global economic consequences of the outbreak. Here’s what we know so far.
The effects of the novel coronavirus outbreak on the U.S. economy have arguably been much greater than the public health consequences here. In a little under a week, Wall Street’s major stock indexes have lost significant value in response to the outbreak in China and a spike in new cases in other countries, notably South Korea, Italy and Iran. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 7% since the New Year.
Doctors writing in The New England Journal of Medicine on Feb. 20 note that “a virus that poses a low health threat on the individual level can pose a high risk on the population level, with the potential to cause disruptions of global public health systems and economic losses.”
But, as North Carolina State University economist Michael Walden explains in The Conversation, stock markets are mercurial: “Just as a bout of bad news can send markets into a tailspin, a reason for optimism could cause a rebound just as fast.”
Consumer spending is the lifeblood of the U.S. economy, and Americans so far are not taking cues from the recent market swoon to be more cautious with purchasing, according to Walden’s analysis.
‘A deeply interconnected world’
The coronavirus outbreak is still unfolding, so for analysis on economic consequences there are just a handful of articles in academic journals and blogs. One article from international researchers published Feb. 12 in the Journal of Medical Virology notes that Wuhan — the city where the outbreak started — is a major Chinese production center, with more than 300 factories owned by some of the world’s largest companies, including Microsoft.
Global carmakers are worried about their supply chains, since two-thirds of China’s vehicle production takes place in quarantined provinces, according to the authors. More than 1.7 million units of auto parts could be lost if the outbreak continues through mid-March, according to the economic forecasting firm IHS Markit.
Apple Inc. told investors on February 17 that quarterly earnings would be down from previous estimates. Some of their iPhone factories were slow to ramp up after temporarily closing. All of the iconic company’s stores in China were closed and only just reopened.
If the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread outside China, it could end up costing more than $1 trillion in lost global gross domestic product, according to Oxford Economics, another forecasting firm.
The SARS outbreak of the early 2000s, which began in the Guangdong province of southern China, is estimated to have cost the global economy roughly $40 billion, according to an analysis from the National Academics of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. China’s global economic entwinement and size are the differences this time around. Its economy is about 10 times bigger today than at the turn of the century.
“That is what happens when countries shut down movement in a deeply interconnected world,” writes Georgetown University global health law professor Lawrence O. Gostin in a Health Affairs blog post from early February.
Another economic research firm, Capital Economics, offers a more optimistic view: “We assume the virus will be contained soon, and that lost output is made up in subsequent quarters, so that world GDP reaches the level it would have done had there been no outbreak by the middle of 2021.”
Pharmaceuticals and medical devices are among other supply chains the coronavirus is disrupting. There are no vaccines, gene therapies, or blood derivatives approved for use in the U.S. that are made in China, but some raw materials for drug manufacturing do come from China, top Food and Drug Administration official Stephen Hahn explained in a statement from Feb. 14. The FDA is reaching out to drug and device manufacturers to stay updated about potential shortages, though the agency is not actively conducting inspections in China due to the State Department’s advisory not to travel there.
“The [coronavirus] epidemic highlights existing concerns about the U.S.’s reliance on China and other countries as sources of active ingredients for pharmaceuticals,” writes JAMA Health Forum consulting editor Joan Stephenson, a point echoed last fall — weeks before the outbreak began — in U.S. House testimony from Janet Woodcock, head of FDA drug evaluation and research.
There are more than 80 clinical trials underway in China to test coronavirus treatments, but it’s too early to know if and when effective treatments, or a vaccine, will be developed.
New flu?
More than 2,700 people in China have died from the novel coronavirus. Dozens of people infected in 6 other countries and on a cruise ship have also died, according to the latest situation report from the World Health Organization. More than 80,000 people have been infected, mostly in the Hubei province in central China where the virus was first detected, which also accounts for the largest share of deaths.
The WHO updates its coronavirus information daily. Some 2.3% of cases in mainland China have been fatal, though the fatality rate shoots up to 49% among the 5% of coronavirus cases that are critical, according to a new analysis in The Journal of the American Medical Association.
In the U.S., there have been several dozen people diagnosed in recent weeks but no deaths — compared to more than 16,000 people who have died from the flu this season. Recoveries have largely outpaced new daily coronavirus cases since Feb. 18, according to tracking from Johns Hopkins University. But some scientists think the coronavirus outbreak meets the criteria for the WHO to declare a pandemic.
Identifying a pandemic is a little subjective, but the typical definition is “an epidemic occurring worldwide, or over a very wide area, crossing international boundaries and usually affecting a large number of people.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sees the outbreak as meeting two of three pandemic criteria.
“As community spread is detected in more and more countries, the world moves closer toward meeting the third criteria, worldwide spread of the new virus,” according to the CDC’s coronavirus situation summary. A coronavirus patient in California may be the first case in the U.S. of community spread. The patient doesn’t appear to have contracted the virus due to travel to China or other affected regions.
Uncertainty is the name of the game when it comes to distressed markets. It’s the uncertainty of when the outbreak will cease — before or after it becomes a pandemic — that has shaken investors.
“While some downside risks have receded, others remain, such as further production cuts at Boeing and growing uncertainty over the likely impact of the coronavirus on global and domestic economic growth,” Assistant Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender said earlier this month.
Any vaccine or treatment developed for the novel coronavirus might not work perfectly. Flu shots help prevent the flu, but they’re not 100% effective. CDC Director Robert Redfield told CNN in mid-February that the novel coronavirus may come to be regarded like the seasonal flu.
“The only difference is, we don’t understand this virus,” he said.
