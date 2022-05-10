Journalist Tracie Powell is a leader in philanthropic efforts to increase racial equity and diversity in news media. She is the founder of The Pivot Fund, which seeks to support independent community news created by and for people of color. Last fall, she joined the Harvard Kennedy School Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy as a research fellow, investigating ways to fund, sustain and grow these news organizations. (The Shorenstein Center is also home to The Journalist’s Resource.)
In the course of the research, Powell has surveyed nearly 1,000 news outlets “to learn more about the mechanisms for funding and capacity building for media outlets run by and for BIPOCTM [Black, Indigenous, other people of color, and traditionally marginalized] communities,” she explained in an email to The Journalist’s Resource. “We want to learn about the programs that are working, and those that aren’t, directly from the newsrooms, not from the journalism adjacent organizations that receive funding to run them.”
Powell will be analyzing the results of that survey in the coming months. In the meantime, she has invited us to share several episodes of The Pivot Fund podcast, which features illuminating conversations about funding, sustainability and community engagement for resource-constrained newsrooms. The podcast was sponsored by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.
