Resources to help journalists cover the 2024 US election

Our 2024 election collection includes resources to help you cover surveys and opinion polls, voting issues, election administration issues, local elections, and ballot measure topics.

2024 U.S. election
(Luke Michael on Unsplash)

All year, journalists all over the United States have been hard at work covering the 2024 election. The Journalist’s Resource team has been hard at work, too, creating resources to help you cover the news in the lead-up to Election Day and beyond. Here’s a collection of the election-related tip sheets, research roundups and explainers we’ve published this year so far. We encourage you to bookmark this page, which we’ll update with new resources in the next few weeks.

So far, our 2024 election collection includes:

3 resources to help you cover surveys and opinion polls

6 resources to help you cover voting issues

  • Felony disenfranchisement in the US: People incarcerated for felony convictions lose the right to vote across most of the U.S., but specifics vary widely by state. We break down the nuances and recent trends — and highlight six studies journalists covering the topic should know.

3 resources to help you cover other election administration issues

2 resources to help you cover local elections, specifically

  • School board elections in the US: To help journalists contextualize coverage of school board elections, we spotlight research on who votes in these elections, the role of teachers’ unions and how new board members can influence school segregation, funding and test scores.

4 resources to help you cover this year’s ballot measure topics

On Election Day, voters in 41 states will decide on 147 statewide ballot measures, according to Ballotopedia. We created several resources to help journalists cover topics appearing on several state ballots this year, including abortion, marijuana and school choice.

2 resources to help you consider historical media coverage of elections

  • The presidency above the campaign: CBS Prime Time anchor John Dickerson, who has covered eight U.S. presidential candidates in his career as a political journalist, offers tips for improving coverage of presidential campaigns and the presidency itself.
  • Election Beat 2024: Where are the issues? Thomas Patterson’s assessment of 2024 U.S. presidential election news coverage reminds him of years past: too few stories focusing on policy issues, and too many focusing on polls and overblown controversies.

