Opiate prescriptions linked to recovery delays in elderly

By Chloe Reichel

Last updated: November 1, 2017

We welcome feedback. Please contact us here.

Citation: Maiti, Sutapa; et al. "Opiate Prescribing in Hospitalized Older Adults: Patterns and Outcomes," Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, October 2017, DOI: 10.1111/jgs.15127.