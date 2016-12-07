Cost of IQ loss from leaded airplane gas emissions
Airplanes are now the largest source of lead pollution in the United States. Americans hurt by lead exposure may be losing billions in lost wages.More »
Living in a crime-prone neighborhood can be stressful. Researchers in Scotland have found a connection between premature births and low birthweights.More »
Boys who ride the bus to school have a greater chance of being bullied than those using other transportation. But girls are generally more likely to be bullied.More »
Lesbian, gay and bisexual adolescents suffer significantly higher rates of violence and engage in riskier behavior than their straight peers, according to an unprecedented survey from the CDC.More »