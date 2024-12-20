The Journalist’s Resource bridges the gap between academia and journalism, informing the news by empowering journalists to use academic research throughout every step of the reporting and editing process.
Now in our second decade, we have become a crucial source of information and material for thousands of journalists all over the world. Here are a few of the ways our small editorial team bolstered journalism in 2024.
1. We published resources to help journalists cover the 2024 US election.
Throughout the year, journalists all over the United States were hard at work covering the 2024 general election, helping voters make informed choices from local school boards to the national presidency.
The Journalist’s Resource team was hard at work, too, creating resources to help you cover the news in the lead-up to Election Day and beyond.
Our 2024 election collection comprised 25 tip sheets, research roundups, explainers and webinar recordings that informed news coverage of opinion polls, voting issues, election administration, ballot measures, election results and more.
Highlights included:
- An explainer and research roundup about barriers to voting for people with disabilities: Voters with disabilities face a range of barriers, and research shows compliance with disability access laws at polling sites is under-enforced.
- How — and why — to create a guide to local and state judicial elections: Public elections for judges are often marked by low turnout and low information about the candidates. This piece looked at out how and why three newsrooms created guides to help voters understand judicial races — and included eight tips to help other newsrooms create their own judicial election guides.
- A research roundup about school board elections in the US: To help journalists contextualize coverage of school board elections, we spotlighted research on who votes in these elections, the role of teachers’ unions, and how new school board members can influence school segregation, funding and test scores.
2. We teamed up on webinars to help journalists cover a broad range of public policy topics.
Our webinars, produced in collaboration with some stellar organizations, drew hundreds of attendees from all over the world. (To all of you who tuned in, thank you for your truly excellent Zoom chat insights and questions.)
These live events, recorded and published on our website for later viewing, included:
- A rollicking conversation on the public financing of professional sports stadiums, exploring the implications for local economies. It was co-hosted with Econofact, a nonpartisan, online publication out of The Fletcher School at Tufts University.
- A lesson on the ins and outs of carbon offsets. This one was co-hosted with a journalist and scientist from CarbonPlan, a nonprofit that analyzes the efficacy and integrity of climate solutions. They showed us how to use their interactive repository of carbon offset data.
- A webinar about covering felony disenfranchisement, held the week before Election Day, which we co-hosted with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit newsroom that covers the U.S. criminal justice system. The panelists discussed topline findings from the third round of the newsroom’s political survey of more than 54,000 incarcerated people, across the nation.
3. We helped journalists cover stories about public health.
In a time when many public health issues are highly politicized and polarized, it has never been more important to help journalists understand and cover public health and medical research.
The health-focused pieces we published in 2024 included:
- The answers to 15 questions about fluoride in drinking water. We scoured decades of published academic research to address questions about water fluoridation, including what it is, who makes decisions about it, and how safe and effective it is.
- A primer and research roundup about school requirements for routine childhood vaccinations. We examined research to help journalists report on strategies to increase childhood vaccinations as the political divide in Americans’ attitudes toward vaccines widens.
- A primer and research roundup about how migrants, asylum seekers and refugees seek health care in the U.S. Immigration is a hot political topic. In a pivotal election year, we knew it was important for journalists to help news consumers better understand the specific health challenges that immigrants and refugees encounter in the U.S.
4. We helped journalists avoid mistakes when covering stories about research.
Our “Know Your Research” section includes tip sheets and explainers to help journalists understand academic research methods; find and recognize high-quality research; investigate scientific misconduct and research errors; and avoid missteps when reporting on new studies and public opinion polls.
The pieces we published in 2024 included:
- 10 ways researchers can help journalists avoid errors when reporting on academic studies. This tip sheet outlines some of the many ways researchers can help the news media cover research accurately, starting with the journalists who interview them about their own work.
- 5 things journalists need to know about nationally representative samples. Knowing what a nationally representative sample is — and isn’t — will help journalists avoid errors in covering clinical trials, opinion polls and other research.
- 5 tips to help journalists spot question-order bias when covering survey and poll results. The sequence in which researchers ask questions can elicit different responses, a phenomenon experts refer to as question order effect or question order bias.
Thank you to all the journalists who kept audiences informed throughout this exciting, exhausting year. The Journalist’s Resource team looks forward to supporting and collaborating with you in 2025.
